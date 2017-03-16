Simply Books!

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted March 16, 2017, at 3:42 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/simply-books-book-group/2017-03-25/

The library’s book group for adults book lovers. We simply bring along whatever book we’re currently reading (usually the ones we’re loving and want to talk about!), and share it with the group. If you’d like to learn more, please email Marie Stickney at mstickney@librarycamden.org.

