Simplifying the Figure – Painting Workshop with Philip Frey

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Diversified Ink, 51 Washington Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: (207) 422-2008; webfarm.foliolink.com/Artists/113/DI_Simplifying_the_Figure_2016_DI.pdf

In this painting workshop students will focus on the simplification of the figure in an interior setting, learning to use the space around the figure as an integral part of the composition. Students will be working with direct observation from a live model and encouraged to concentrate on compositional studies, a limited color palette, placing color and value accurately and brush work. Philip will give daily demos and one-on-one instruction. Some fundamental experience drawing the figure is strongly suggested. There will be an hour lunch break each day.

Having taught in many venues, Philip is celebrated for his engaging, illuminating and positive teaching style. He is skilled at addressing his student’s abilities and confidence to help them move to the next level. He currently has a one man exhibition “Parallels: Philip Frey” at the University of Maine Museum of Art in Bangor (September 23 – December 31, 2016).

Student, Vcevy Strekalovsky of Hingham, MA writes, “Philip is a delight to work with, giving freedom yet challenges to students of all levels, based in a deep knowledge of expressionistic landscape painting.”

Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Please call (207) 422-2008 or download a registration form at: http://webfarm.foliolink.com/Artists/113/DI_Simplifying_the_Figure_2016_DI.pdf

To see Philip’s work visit: www.philipfrey.com

