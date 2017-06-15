Thursday, July 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events/2017/7/20/silk-screen-printing-workshop-with-born-in-the-north
For the first time ever, the Abbe Museum will be hosting Born in the North, a Mi’kmaq design duo of twin brothers Christopher and Gregory Mitchell. The brothers are originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia and they began freelancing in 2011 while attending college in Brooklyn, NY. Chris holds a Bachelors of Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from Brooklyn College, and Greg a Bachelors of Technology in Communication Design from New York City College of Technology. Their artwork is inspired by their Mi’kmaq heritage and their Canadian upbringing.
Our backyard space will transform into an energetic and creative workspace for you to make your own print using a Born in the North design. Bring an article of clothing with you or purchase a bandana onsite! You will have time to speak with the artists directly about their process and art while trying your hand at silk screening.
No registration is necessary and this event is included with the price of admission.
