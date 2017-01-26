Silent Sidekicks Participating in 14th Annual Maine Nonprofit Day

Silent Sidekicks joins the Maine Association of Nonprofits (MANP) at the 14th annual Maine Nonprofit Day at the State House in Augusta. Nonprofit Day provides an opportunity for nonprofits and government to assert their commitment to working together in order to creatively, efficiently and effectively serve the people of Maine.

Silent Sidekicks is pleased to have been selected to participate in the annual event sponsored and hosted by the Maine Association of Nonprofits (MANP).

Silent Sidekicks is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides Animal-assisted Therapy, Activities, and Educational Programs to communities throughout the State of Maine. With a Mission is to enrich people’s lives and promote health and happiness through positive experiences with animals, Silent Sidekicks became Maine’s first nonprofit organization to provide Animal-assisted Therapy, Activities, and Educational Programs with small animals in 2012. With their volunteer teams of Humans and Sidekick Therapy Dogs (and other species), Silent Sidekicks creates special moments that change lives. From children learning to read, to at-risk youth in need of extra comfort and security, to family members watching sick loved ones smile for the first time in a long time, Silent Sidekicks utilizes the human-animal bond to enrich the lives of people of thousands of people throughout Maine.

The Maine nonprofit sector is a major economic engine, employing 1 out of every 6 Mainers. Maine’s nonprofit sector paid over $4.3 billion in wages in 2015, or 17.5% of the state’s total payroll. These wages translated in an estimated $264 million of personal income tax revenue for Maine’s state and local governments. Nonprofit Day at the State House seeks to educate lawmakers on this critical piece of our economy and celebrate the importance of the work of exhibitors.

“Maine’s nonprofits are complex and strategic organizations. They create jobs, develop community leaders, and invest significant financial and human resources across the State,” said Jennifer Hutchins, Executive Director of MANP. “We are thrilled to highlight this diverse sector at the State House.”

The other exhibiting nonprofit organizations are:

• Advocates for Children – Lewiston

• Adaptive Outdoor Education Center – Carrabassett

• American Red Cross – Statewide

• Androscoggin Homecare and Hospice – Lewiston

• Information Technology Exchange – Belfast

• KidsFirst Center – Portland

• Literacy Volunteers of Greater Augusta – Augusta

• Maine Indoor Air Quality Council – Augusta

• Maine Jewish Film Festival – Portland

• Multilingual & Multicultural Center – Portland

• Penquis CAP – Bangor

The 14th Annual Nonprofit Day takes place on February 7th, 8:30am – 1pm, in the Hall of Flags at the State House in Augusta. For more information on this event, please call the Maine Association of Nonprofits at 871-1885 or visit www.nonprofitmaine.org/nonprofitday. For more information about Silent Sidekicks please call 290-4967 or visit www.SilentSidekicks.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →