Silent Movie Festival at the Curran Homestead

By Susan Pate
Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 16, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Silent Movie Festival, 372 Fields Pond Road, Orrington, Maine

For more information: (207) 205-4849; curranhomestead.org/silhouetteportraits

On Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Curran Homestead Village will host its first Silent Movie Festival as part of Orrington’s Old Home Week. This will include features and shorts shown in either the Curran barn or on the back lawn. Saturday’s movies include The Haunted Castle (1896), Frankenstein (1910), Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde (1912), Charlie Chaplin’s One AM (REEL film), Buster Keaton’s The General and The Paleface, Douglas Fairbanks in The Thief of Baghdad, The Enchanted Drawing (1900), Little Nemo (1911), Gertie the Dinosaur (1914), A Boy and His Elephant (1913), and Nosferatu. Sunday’s movies include Stan Laurel in West of Hot Dog (1924), Dr. Pykle and Mr. Pride, Mud and Sand (1922), Lon Chaney in Phantom of the Opera (1925). Buster Keaton in The Blacksmith, The Boat (1921), Love Nest, The Balloonatic. Also, Douglas Fairbanks in The Prisoner of Zenda. Recorded music will accompany the showings. Popcorn and candy will be available. There is a $5 admission.

