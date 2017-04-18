Silent auction fundraiser ‘Howl at the Eclipse’ to benefit Thomaston Dog Park

ROCKLAND, Maine — The Eclipse Restaurant and Event Center, at the Trade Winds in Rockland will be host to “Howl at the Eclipse,” a silent auction beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at 2 Park Drive, to help raise funds for Thomaston Dog Park. Drinks/dinner menu available. No tickets required. For dinner reservations, call 596-6661.

The silent auction will offer an assortment of goods and services donated by area residents and businesses. Items up for bid include a scenic airplane tour with Penobscot Island Air, a cruise on the Schooner Olad, a wide range of local restaurant gift certificates, pet supplies and services, crafts, homewares, health and fitness certificates, and more. Check out the growing list on the Upcoming Events page at thomastondogpark.org.

The Thomaston Dog Park Association would like to stress that they receive no public funds. The park is totally supported by donations and volunteer efforts. Work on the park is ongoing. A gazebo was installed in the fall with hopes for completion later this spring. Future developments to the parking area are needed and other important improvements are planned, including adding water. These goals along with regular maintenance and care will be key to the success of the park, and members are hopeful for the continued support of the community.

The Thomaston Dog Park Association is an official 501(c)3 non profit organization. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at thomastondogpark.org, or mail checks to: Thomaston Dog Park Association, P.O. Box 342, Thomaston 04861.

For information, contact: thomastondogparkmaine@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/ThomastonDogParkAssociation.

