Signs of the Seasons Volunteer Training at the Maine Botanical Garden in Boothbay

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Maine Botanical Gardens, 132 Botanical Gardens Dr, Boothbay, ME
For more information: (207) 832-0343; extension.umaine.edu/signs-of-the-seasons/
Join us at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay on May 10 to learn how to become a citizen scientist through Signs of the Seasons. Signs of the Seasons, coordinated by Maine Sea Grant and the UMaine Cooperative Extension, trains citizens to identify and record seasonal changes (called phenology) for plants and animals that are important for understanding Maine’s changing climate.
This citizen science project fills a gap in regional climate research, and as one of our volunteers you will record the growth of milkweed, the nesting of robins, the leaf out of maple trees and more. The goal is to build a rich, detailed record of the region’s seasonal turns, a resource too costly to build without a network of citizen volunteers. The collected data will then be made available to collaborating scientists and resource managers.
Trainings are free, but registration is required: https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/2017-signs-of-the-seasons-training/.
