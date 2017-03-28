“Signs of Spring” Kids Hike

Friday, April 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Downeast Lakes Land Trust, 4 Water St, Grand Lake Stream, ME
For more information: 2077962100; downeastlakes.org
During April break, Downeast Lakes Land Trust is hosting a “Signs of Spring” hike for kids in grades 3 – 8 along the newly-created Tower Hill Trail in the Downeast Lakes Community Forest. Join DLLT Education and Outreach Manager Colin Brown, as we look for early spring wildflowers, insects, animal tracks, and visit a historic fire tower! Parents and guardians must pre-register their child(ren) in advance. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather, and bring water and a lunch. Participants should meet at the West Grand Lake Dam parking lot at 10 am. For more information or to register, please contact DLLT at (207) 796 – 2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →