Signs of Spring in the Wildlands, March 19

Sunday, March 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, Rte. 1 near Rte. 176, Orland, ME For more information: 207 356-7084; greatpondtrust.org

Celebrate the vernal equinox on a Signs of Spring Walk in the Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, Sunday, March 19, 1-3 pm. Join Maine Master Naturalist Karen Johnson and Science Teacher Jennifer Riefler for an easy walk to look at twigs and buds, birds and animal signs that tell us spring is here. Meet at the Wildlands South Gate on Rte. 1 (just south of the Rte. 176 intersection), and be prepared for possible mud. Binoculars are welcome! Rain or shine. For more information, call Jennifer at or e-mail jriefler7@gmail.com.

