Signing at Owl & Turtle Bookshop Cafe

By Maggie White
Posted June 20, 2017, at 10:32 a.m.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Owl & Turtle Bookshop Cafe, 33 Bay View Street, Camden, Maine

For more information: 207-230-7335; owlandturtle.com

On Saturday, July 1st, Annemarie Ahearn will be signing her new cookbook, Full Moon Suppers at Salt Water Farm, from 5pm-7pm at Owl & Turtle in Camden. Bites from the book book on hand too! Event is free and open to the public. Reserving a book in advance is recommended. Call 207.230.7335 or visit www.owlandturtle.com for more information.

