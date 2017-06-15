Tuesday, July 25, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum , Sieur de Monts Spring in Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events/2017/7/25/sieur-de-monts-family-day
Enjoy outdoor activities – face painting, artifact touch tables, games, and crafts – and even more fun at the Abbe Museum Sieur de Monts location! Chris Sockalexis, Penobscot, will be demonstrating flint knapping and visitors will be able to see first hand how arrowheads were produced. Don’t miss out on this celebration of our trailside museum!
All are welcome and the outdoor activities are free of charge. This program will be held at our Sieur de Monts location in Acadia National Park.
For more information, please contact us at educator@abbemuseum.org or 207-288-3519.
