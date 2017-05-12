WHAT: Sierra Nevada Beer Camp on Tour: Portland, ME

DESCRIPTION: America’s largest craft beer festival is coming to Portland Maine! This summer, Beer Camp on Tour takes over Thompson’s Point with hundreds of craft beers, the city’s best food trucks, live music and good times. Every craft brewer in the nation is invited and you are, too! Brewers and beer drinkers from New England have created an incredible craft beer culture and true pub scene that rivals any in the world.

Join us in Portland to celebrate the craft beer community!

This event is for attendees 21 and older.

WHEN: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM EDT

WHERE: Thompson’s Point

1 Thompson’s Point

Portland, ME 04102

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

• Ticket price: $40-$75

• Website: http://www.beercamp.sierranevada.com/

• Inquiries: beercampinfo@sierranevada.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →