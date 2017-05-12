Outdoors

Sierra Nevada Beer Camp on Tour: Portland, ME

By Michelle Tuttle
Posted May 12, 2017, at 11:39 a.m.

WHAT: Sierra Nevada Beer Camp on Tour: Portland, ME

DESCRIPTION: America’s largest craft beer festival is coming to Portland Maine! This summer, Beer Camp on Tour takes over Thompson’s Point with hundreds of craft beers, the city’s best food trucks, live music and good times. Every craft brewer in the nation is invited and you are, too! Brewers and beer drinkers from New England have created an incredible craft beer culture and true pub scene that rivals any in the world.

Join us in Portland to celebrate the craft beer community!

This event is for attendees 21 and older.

WHEN: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM EDT

WHERE: Thompson’s Point

1 Thompson’s Point

Portland, ME 04102

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

• Ticket price: $40-$75

• Website: http://www.beercamp.sierranevada.com/

• Inquiries: beercampinfo@sierranevada.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Elton John to play two concerts in Maine this fallElton John to play two concerts in Maine this fall
  2. Tiny houses offer hope to homeless people in midcoast MaineTiny houses offer hope to homeless people in midcoast Maine
  3. Maine wireless internet firm sues, saying bad routers are hampering serviceMaine wireless internet firm sues, saying bad routers are hampering service
  4. New Hampshire woman arrested for allegedly throwing bowl of noodlesNew Hampshire woman arrested for allegedly throwing bowl of noodles
  5. Elderly dog recovering after being found in trashElderly dog recovering after being found in trash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs