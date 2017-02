Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Clifton United Baptist Church, 742 Airline Road, Clifton, Maine

CLIFTON, Maine — A Shrove Tuesday supper will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Clifton United Baptist Church, 742 Airline Road. Menu includes pancakes, sausage and gingerbread. Donations accepted.

