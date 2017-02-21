Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 40 Highland Ave, Millinocket, Maine For more information: 2077239615

The commencement of Lent will be celebrated with a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 4:30 to 6:30 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 40 Highland Ave. in Millinocket. The menu will feature pancakes, sausage, brown beans, strawberry shortcake and beverages. This will be a “no cost” community wide fellowship meal to begin our Lenten season. Donations will be accepted.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →