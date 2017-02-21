Community

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper

By Margaret Bond
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 8:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 40 Highland Ave, Millinocket, Maine

For more information: 2077239615

The commencement of Lent will be celebrated with a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 4:30 to 6:30 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 40 Highland Ave. in Millinocket. The menu will feature pancakes, sausage, brown beans, strawberry shortcake and beverages. This will be a “no cost” community wide fellowship meal to begin our Lenten season. Donations will be accepted.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Climber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State ParkClimber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State Park
  2. Classical station WBACH abruptly pulled from airwaves
  3. The famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War woundsThe famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War wounds
  4. Three central Aroostook IGAs being soldThree central Aroostook IGAs being sold
  5. Warren man struck by car in Brunswick has died