Shrove Tuesday Celebration

By perham a,msden
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 1:06 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Hammond Street congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

Shrove Tuesday will be celebrated at a pancake-sausages dinner, followed by King Cake, from 6 to 8 pm, Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. All ages will enjoy games, relay races, and noisemakers as Mardi Gras Tuesday brings us to the start of Lent.

