Shredding on Site Event – June 10 – to benefit EMMC Champion the Cure Challenge

Saturday, June 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Shredding on Site Event - People's United Bank, 366 Wilson Street, Brewer, ME
For more information: 207-262-8327
Donations to Benefit: EMMC Champion the Cure Challenge
Sponsored by: People’s United Bank and Records Management Center
Dispose of your personal documents safely and protect yourself from identity theft. Please limit shredding to 5 boxes maximum, personal documents only, with a $5 suggested donation per box
Join us at the Champion the Cure Challenge on August 19, 2017!
