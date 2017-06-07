Community

Shredding on Site Event – June 10 – to benefit EMMC Champion the Cure Challenge

By Jane Towne
Posted June 07, 2017

Saturday, June 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Shredding on Site Event - People's United Bank, 366 Wilson Street, Brewer, ME

For more information: 207-262-8327

Date: Saturday, June 10th

Time: 9am to 1pm

Location: People’s United Bank, 366 Wilson Street, Brewer

Donations to Benefit: EMMC Champion the Cure Challenge

Sponsored by: People’s United Bank and Records Management Center

Dispose of your personal documents safely and protect yourself from identity theft. Please limit shredding to 5 boxes maximum, personal documents only, with a $5 suggested donation per box

Join us at the Champion the Cure Challenge on August 19, 2017!

