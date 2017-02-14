Showing of film ‘Lion’ at Alamo Theatre

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Showing of film “Lion” will be held at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Alamo Theatre, 85 Main St. The film is based on the life of Saroo (Sunny Pawar), a 5-year-old Indian boy who gets lost on the streets of Calcutta thousands of miles from home and his life into adulthood as he looks for his long-lost family. 118 minutes. Prices $8, $7 for students and senior citizens, $5 for members of Northeast Historic Film.