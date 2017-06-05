A “Show & Shine” event will take place on Saturday, June 10th at the Maine Antique Tractor Club located at 351 Waterville Road in Norridgewock. The gate opens to the public from 9:00 am to 3:00pm with admission being $5.00 per person. Everyone is welcome to “Show” their “Shine”. Please be in the gate before 8:30 am to show. Prizes will be awarded to “Best of Show” and “People’s Choice”. Many other activities will be happening throughout the day to include a “cow chip bingo raffle”, swap meet, auction, and a bake sale. Food vendors will be available including breakfast. Rain date is June 11th. FMI please call 431-2718 or email 93matc@gmail.com

