Show Choir: Disney’s Moana – Starts June 28th at Schoodic Arts for All

By Lisa Salsbury
Posted June 20, 2017, at 1:47 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street, Winter Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207 9632569; schoodicartsforall.org/event/show-choir-disneys-moana/

Come sing and dance along to a medley of your favorite songs from Disney’s ‘Moana’, a musical about a Chieftain’s daughter’s adventures on the ocean and how saves her island from an angry god. The show will include songs such as, “How Far I’ll Go,” and “You’re Welcome.”

Ages: 4th Grade+

Cost to Students: $40 / 5 rehearsals and 2 performances

Dates: Rehearsals June 28, July 5, 12, 18, 22 9am-12pm. Performances July 22nd at 7pm and August 1st at 1pm

