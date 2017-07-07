Outdoors

SHOREBIRDS and WADERS ARE COMING! Schoodic Peninsula Birding Trips: July, 17 from 8:30am -12:30pm.

Monday, July 17, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday, July 24, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday, July 31, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org

Learn where to look for and how to identify migratory shorebirds on local mudflats. Seth Benz, Schoodic Institute Bird Ecology Program Director, will lead each of these outings. The cost is $10 per person per trip. Participants will meet at the Pickled Wrinkle Restaurant parking lot in Birch Harbor and will travel by van to select locations. Limited access and parking at sites does not allow for caravanning. Bring binoculars, your own snack and water, and dress for the weather. Spotting scopes will be provided. Space is limited to 12 people in the van by reservation. Call Michelle at: 207-288-1356 to pay the $10 fee. Sponsored by the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor.

