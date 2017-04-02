Shirley Community Church Maple Syrup Brunch

Saturday, April 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Shirley Community Church, Shirley Town Hall, Shirley, Maine
For more information: 207-695-2843
Enjoy your fill of regular or blueberry pancakes with genuine Shirley-made Maple Syrup from Baker’s Sugar Shack. Feast on baked beans, breakfast casserole, hash browns, muffins, and biscuits, with juice, coffee, tea, and hot chocolate.
After Brunch cruise up the hill to visit Charlie Baker’s Sugar Shack. Charlie Baker donates maple syrup for the brunch and may still be “burning off the syrup.
Admission is by donation and the proceeds will benefit the church.
