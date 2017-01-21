Shipbuilding and Migration

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Witherle Memorial Library, 41 School Street, Castine, Maine For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us

The Witherle Memorial Library is hosting Cipperly Good, curator at the Penobscot Marine Museum, on Wednesday, February 8th at 10:00 AM in the adult reading room. The talk focuses on the papers of Captain Thomas Pillsbury, master of the Rockland ship FOREST EAGLE, who in 1861 sailed from Macao to Cuba with “emigrants” from China. Although in theory these Chinese men were employees entering into a seven year indenture, their voyage and the working conditions mirrored those of the African slaves they were meant to replace on the Cuban sugar plantations. Using the Pillsbury Papers, Ms. Good will make the horrific middle passage come alive, discussing an attempted mutiny, opium addicts going cold turkey, and death by dropsy.

This presentation is hosted by the Witherle Memorial Library and offered as a free community event in in anticipation of the 30th Annual Camden Conference -Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity’s Crisis, February 17-19, 2017. The 30th Anniversary Camden Conference Community Events Series is supported in part by the Maine Humanities Council.

