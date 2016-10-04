Shawn House in Bangor to receive $140,001 to support homeless and at-risk youth

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Shaw House, a non-profit in Bangor that serves homeless and at-risk youth, will receive a total of $140,001 through the Administration for Children and Families, according to a joint press release from U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King.

The funding will support operations at Shaw House’s Street Outreach Program for homeless and runaway youth and their families. Collins and King wrote a letter in support of Shaw House’s grant application in June.

“For 25 years, Shaw House has been a vital resource to Maine youth living in high-risk situations, providing an array of services, from emergency shelter to comprehensive counseling and outreach,” Collins and King said in a joint statement. “This funding will help Shaw House achieve positive outcomes for participants, including family reunification and securing alternative living arrangements for youth unable to return to their families.”

Shaw House serves youth from five rural counties in Maine, and its goals include increasing family reunification, providing more secure living arrangements for youth who are unable to return to their homes, and reducing homelessness across Maine.

Story continues below advertisement.

The Program staff will use ACF support to build programs that use positive youth development frameworks and evidence-based practices to improve the overall health and well-being of at-risk and homeless youth, as well as provide necessary support for successful transitions to adulthood.

ACF is an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services that oversees major federal programs that deal with social services, protective services, and adoption for children.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →