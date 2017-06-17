Sharon Knight Presents the Well of Song

By Joie Grandbois
Posted June 17, 2017, at 10:24 a.m.

Friday, July 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street, 3rd flr, Portland, ME

For more information: eventbrite.com/e/sharon-knight-live-in-portland-me-tickets-33255365694

This will be Winter’s and my first time in Portland, ME, and we are very excited! We understand it is gorgeous!

This workshop is offered the night before our concert at New Church. THe workshop is, July 28th, at Bright Star World Dance Studio. The concert is July 29th.

The workshop is called “The Well of Song”, which includes movement, vocal techniques for freeing your voice, and an improv multi-harmony singing circle, all presented in a flowing, meditative trance journey. Invigorating and inspiring!

