“Sharks 4 Kids” at the Blue Hill Public Library

Saturday, July 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Jessica Woodend, from the nonprofit group “Sharks 4 Kids,” will do a slide presentation and interactive program at the Blue Hill Public Library on Saturday July 8th at 10:00 AM. According to the group, sharks play a critical role in the delicate balance of ocean ecosystems. Yet despite their importance, shark populations are being decimated globally. The man-eating monster stereotypes sharks have garnered over the years is not helping, and 25% of shark species are now threatened with extinction.
Sharks4Kids, Inc. was founded in 2012 and since then has connected with thousands of students around the world, inspiring them to be ocean ambassadors. The group’s goal is to create the next generation of shark advocates through education, outreach and adventure. For more information call Libby at 374-5515.
