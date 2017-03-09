shamanism classes

By Chris Marshall
Posted March 09, 2017, at 10:16 a.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 26, 2017 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Thirteenth Moon Center, 257 Halldale Rd, Montville, ME

For more information: (207) 589-4632; thirteenthmooncenter.net

March 25 and March 26

“Bridging the Worlds: Spirits of Place and Shamanic Healing”. Intermediate level students will learn age-old shamanic healing practices like soul retrieval and work with spirits of nature for knowledge and healing. This series of six weekend gatherings starts on March 25 from 9:30 to 5 and March 26 from 10 to 3:30 at the Thirteenth Moon Center, 253 Halldale Rd, Montville. The ability to do shamanic journeying to the sound of the drum is a pre-requisite. To register call 589-3063 or www.thirteenthmooncenter.net.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Salvaging history: Renovators see much promise in landmark Bangor homeSalvaging history: Renovators see much promise in landmark Bangor home
  2. Body of missing Sanford woman foundBody of missing Sanford woman found
  3. Maine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurantMaine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurant
  4. Mississippi is on the verge of giving $45 million to Bath Iron Works competitorMississippi is on the verge of giving $45 million to Bath Iron Works competitor
  5. Maine scallopers ‘won’t back down’ to big out-of-state boats over lopsided catchesMaine scallopers ‘won’t back down’ to big out-of-state boats over lopsided catches

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs