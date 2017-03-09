shamanism classes

Saturday, March 25, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Bridging the Worlds: Spirits of Place and Shamanic Healing”. Intermediate level students will learn age-old shamanic healing practices like soul retrieval and work with spirits of nature for knowledge and healing. This series of six weekend gatherings starts on March 25 from 9:30 to 5 and March 26 from 10 to 3:30 at the Thirteenth Moon Center, 253 Halldale Rd, Montville. The ability to do shamanic journeying to the sound of the drum is a pre-requisite. To register call 589-3063 or www.thirteenthmooncenter.net.
