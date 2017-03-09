Shamanic training program slated in March

MONTVILLE, Maine — A new training program in experiential shamanism for intermediate level students “Bridging the Worlds: Spirits of Place and Shamanic Healing” will be held 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at The Thirteenth Moon Center: Shamanism and Creative Arts Therapy, 253 Halldale Road. The series extends through October in six weekend gatherings.

Participants will learn age-old shamanic healing practices like soul retrieval and practice working with spirits of nature for knowledge and healing.

Shamanic practitioners work in non-ordinary reality, a realm otherwise known mainly through myth and dream. Aided by traditional drumming techniques, they work for the well-being of selves, others, and the planet and become light-bearers in challenging times. Core shamanic methods are found on every continent and don’t rely on any one tradition’s sacred rituals.

Participants should have the ability to do shamanic journeying to the sound of the drum. Small class size allows for personalized attention as students learn shamanic skills. Cost is on a sliding scale.

Registration information is available at 589-3063 or at thirteenthmooncenter.net/ classes.html

