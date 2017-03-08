SHAMANIC HEALING

By Marianne Pinkham
Posted March 08, 2017, at 11:19 a.m.

Feeling Stuck in Your Life? Suffering from chronic pain, illness or perhaps past trauma? Shamanic Healer, Tina D’Amore, offers private shamanic healing sessions that “unstick” you from the glue that is not serving you in your life. As a Reiki Master Teacher and Certified Sound Healer, Tina utilizes various healing modalities that helps propel the healing process. Tina has learned advanced shamanic healing from those who practice in various cultures and provides a safe, non-judgement environment for you. Mondays by Appointment (563-1363). Seniors $55/hour. All Others, $70/hour.

