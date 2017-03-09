Shalom Yoga offered March 11-April 29 at Beth El

BANGOR — Six-week series of Shalom Yoga, combining yoga and religious prayers, 9 a.m. Saturdays, March 11-April 29, with no class April 1, Congregation Beth El, 183 French St.

What is Shalom Yoga?

Shalom Yoga participants will incorporate movement into their prayer makes them pray a little deeper, makes them feel a little taller and lighter, and makes them move through life as Torah commands with integrity and purpose.

The underlying theme of many of the Jewish Shabbat prayers corresponds with the practice of Yoga: unity, gratitude, awareness, presence, reverence for ancestors, healing, and community. Shalom yoga will allow yoga practitioners to experience a uniquely Jewish take on the practice of yoga, and will allow Jews to experience a uniquely yogic take on Judaism.

Music from Cantor Lisa Levine’s Shalom Yoga program will be used during the class. Participants are welcome to chant along or just listen as they participate in the program.

Participants must pre-pay for the 6-week program. Instructor is Amy Lewis Faircloth of OM Yoga. The class will take place in the social hall at Congregation Beth El, 183 French St. 945-4578. Wear loose fitting clothes, bring water and a mat. Members $60; nonmembers $75.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →