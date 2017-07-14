SHAKESPEARE UNDER THE STARS: The Merry Wives of Windsor

Poster Design by Nathan Roach
JulieLisnet50 | BDN
By JulieLisnet50
Posted July 14, 2017, at 10:59 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 207 884-1030; tenbuckstheatre.org

Ten Bucks Theatre Co. is pleased to announce this year’s selection for our annual Shakespeare Under the Stars event:

The Merry Wives of Windsor

Sir John Falstaff is up to his usual tricks. Justice Shallow and his cousin, Slender, complain to Sir Hugh Evans that Falstaff has swindled them. Evans suggests they forget their grievances and that Slender court Anne Page, Master Page’s daughter. The unrepentant Falstaff arrives on the scene, admitting to the swindle. Later, he decides to generate some income for himself. Convinced that both women are enamored of him, he writes identical love letters to Mistress Page and Mistress Ford, intending to gain access to their husbands’ wealth.

This is one of the great comic plays by William Shakespeare. The themes of the play include love and marriage, jealousy and revenge, class and wealth. Sir John Falstaff first deceives the wives. The wives in turn then deceive Falstaff. Falstaff gets into trouble because he is insincere, pretending to be in love when all he is really interested in is money. The ladies turn the tables on Falstaff, and he gets his just desserts in the end. Falstaff is one of the most popular of all the characters devised by William Shakespeare.

Directed by Julie Arnold Lisnet

The Merry Wives of Windsor will run for one special night only on July 26 at 6PM on the Orono Village Green behind the Orono Public Library. 10.00 per person donation suggested.

Call 884-1030 for information. http://www.tenbuckstheatre.org/

Bring blankets, folding chairs and a picnic and enjoy

Shakespeare Under the Stars!

Cast:

Falstaff: Ben Layman

Master Ford: Ron Lisnet

Master Page: Gregory McElvaine

Mistress Ford: Deb Elz Hammond

Mistress Page: Aimee Gerow

Mistress Quickly: Jennifer Snow

Sir Hugh Evans: Ryan George Collins

Dr. Caius: Nathan Roach

Justice Shallow: Garrett Fitzgerald

Slender: Nathan Reeves

Hostess of the Garter: Moira Beale

Anne Page: Natalie Lisnet

Fenton: Reed Davis

Pistol: Andrea Herson Littlefield

Nym: Deanna Rice

Bardolf/William Page: Brittney McElvaine

Simple: Erin Fitzgerald

Rugby: Alex Kearns

Robin: Sydney MacDonald

