Friday, March 3, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Congregation Beth El, 183 French Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-945-4578

– On Friday night, March 3, 2017, members of Bangor’s Reform Jewish community will gather at Congregation Beth El, 183 French Street, in an unparalleled display of Jewish revitalization and Jewish unity. Conceived and organized by NJOP* in 1997, SHABBAT ACROSS AMERICA AND CANADA represents a united effort by the entire Jewish community to renew interest in the fourth of the Ten Commandments – observing a weekly day of rest (Shabbat in Hebrew).

Beth El will be one of approximately 700 synagogues across the continent that will simultaneously open its doors to practicing and non-practicing Jews alike, so they may join together to experience and rejoice in a traditional Shabbat service and festive meal. Over 1,038,559 people have participated in SHABBAT ACROSS AMERICA AND CANADA in the past. Led by a Congregant, attendees will experience an interactive Friday night Explanatory Service and a traditional Shabbat dinner with all the rituals explained. The event will take place from (XXX to XXX) p.m.

“We just cannot accept the common perception that North American Jewry is an endangered species,” commented Rabbi Ephraim Buchwald, founder and director of NJOP. “While it is true that the vast majority of Jews in this country have never participated in a traditional Sabbath experience and do not feel a connection to the Judaism that their grandparents practiced only half a century ago — this should not be! SHABBAT ACROSS AMERICA AND CANADA is an exciting and modern way of reintroducing friends and family members to a practice that has been with, and unified, our people for over 3,300 years, and which we trust will be with us for at least 3,300 more.”

Prompted by the growing rate of Jewish assimilation in North America, NJOP hopes that a memorable and rewarding experience at SHABBAT ACROSS AMERICA AND CANADA will infuse thousands of non-practicing Jews with a sense of a greater commitment to Judaism. Of the 5.2 million North American Jews, 2.4 million no longer identify themselves as Jews, 1 million are unaffiliated with any Jewish organizations, and 1.2 million are marginally affiliated, meaning they rarely attend synagogue and have little to do with Jewish life. In addition, 47% of American Jews intermarry and 54% of Jews below age 18 are being raised as non-Jews or with no religion. Perhaps the most poignant fact is that more than 2/3 of all North America Jews do not observe the Sabbath in any way (2001 National Jewish Population Survey, Council of Jewish Federations).

Designed to teach a generation of unaffiliated Jews about the beauty and significance of the Jewish Sabbath, SHABBAT ACROSS AMERICA AND CANADA is the first nationally orchestrated program to appeal to members of all major Jewish denominations. It is also the first and only program aimed at uniting Jews across the United States and Canada through one single event. SHABBAT ACROSS AMERICA AND CANADA will take place in every city where there is a Jewish presence – from major Jewish geographical centers, such as New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, to cities with smaller Jewish populations such as Alexandria, LA, Nashua, NH, and Portland, OR.

NJOP was established in 1987 by Rabbi Ephraim Buchwald, and has become one of the world’s largest and most successful Jewish outreach organizations. NJOP offers free programs at more than 4,986** locations across North America and in 41** countries worldwide. Through programs such as SHABBAT ACROSS AMERICA AND CANADA and READ HEBREW AMERICA AND CANADA, NJOP has successfully reached more than 1,567,590** North American Jews, and engaged them in Jewish life.

Located at 183 French Street, Bangor, Congregation Beth El has over 110 family units.

