Sewall Welcomes Peter D’Anieri, CFA, as Natural Resource Consultant

(Old Town, Maine—26 April 2017) James W. Sewall Company announces today the addition of Peter D’Anieri, CFA, to its internationally-known consulting team. Mr. D’Anieri joins Sewall with over 20 years’ experience in forest investment analysis and portfolio management. As part of the Forestry & Natural Resources Consulting group he will focus on forest valuation, due diligence, and investment analysis for Sewall’s domestic and offshore clients.

Mr. D’Anieri’s experience in the timber investment sector includes 17 years with Hancock Timber Resource Group, the largest timberland investment manager in the world. Starting as an analyst, during his tenure there he directed functions including portfolio management, client service, research, and portfolio strategy. His work focused on implementing forest investment strategies, quantifying intrinsic value for buy/hold/sell decision-making and managing investor relationships. Prior to joining Sewall, as an independent consultant, Mr. D’Anieri developed forest investment strategies for prospective investors and was lead researcher and author of the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization’s “Timberland in Institutional Investment Portfolios” project.

Mr. D’Anieri graduated from the University of Maine with a double major in forest management and wildlife management. Subsequently, he earned a Master of Science degree in forestry from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame Graduate School of Business. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is currently a member of CFA Institute and the Society of American Foresters.

Bret Vicary, Vice President of Forestry and Natural Resources at Sewall, says, “Peter brings deep experience in the forest investment sector to our team. His analytical skills and understanding of the timber space are a great fit for us. We feel very fortunate to have Peter on board and look forward to his contributions as we serve a broad array of private and public sector clients around the world.”

Mr. D’Anieri will work out of Wellesley, Massachusetts. He can be reached at +1 207 817 5430 | peter.danieri@sewall.com.

About Sewall: Founded in 1880, Sewall is an international consulting organization specializing in natural resources, energy, and infrastructure. The company’s diverse portfolio is based on 137 years’ experience in forestry consulting, surveying, and civil engineering; 65+ years’ in remote sensing; and 30 years’ in GIS and application development. Sewall forestry consulting services cover timber assets on five continents. For information, please visit www.sewall.com or contact Bret Vicary at +1 207 817 5447 | bret.vicary@sewall.com.

