Seventh annual Kid Central Festival May 6 in Downtown Bangor

BANGOR – Seventh annual Kid Central Festival presented by BangPop! 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in Downtown Bangor. Local businesses, museums and other arts organizations, and families will come together for fun and free activities indoors and outside. From music to crafts, face painting to the annual superhero costume contest, there are activities for everyone ages 12 and under. Beloved Maine children’s author and illustrator Chris Van Dusen will sign copies of his new book “Hattie and Hudson” at The Briar Patch on Central Street. Schedule and information at www.KidCentralFest.com.
