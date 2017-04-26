Seventh annual Kid Central Festival May 6 in Downtown Bangor

Posted April 26, 2017, at 2:41 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Seventh annual Kid Central Festival, Downtown Bangor, Bangor, Maine

For more information: KidCentralFest.com

BANGOR – Seventh annual Kid Central Festival presented by BangPop! 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in Downtown Bangor. Local businesses, museums and other arts organizations, and families will come together for fun and free activities indoors and outside. From music to crafts, face painting to the annual superhero costume contest, there are activities for everyone ages 12 and under. Beloved Maine children’s author and illustrator Chris Van Dusen will sign copies of his new book “Hattie and Hudson” at The Briar Patch on Central Street. Schedule and information at www.KidCentralFest.com.

