Seventh Annual Artsapalooza

Seventh Annual! June 17 - Downtown Orono
Posted April 05, 2017, at 4:18 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 15+ Venues in downtown Orono, Downtown , Orono, Maine

For more information: stillwatercommunityarts.org

Seventh annual Stillwater Community Arts – Artsapalooza! 15+ venues of LOCAL arts – music, dance, poetry, readings, painting, and plays throughout downtown Orono. All events and venues are FREE. Children’s Parade starts at 5:15PM at Orono Public Library and ends at Orono Fire Department for the kickoff performance. Most Venues start at 6:00PM. Check www.stillwatercommunityarts.org for artist and venue information.

