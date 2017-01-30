Community

Service of Holy Communion

Rosemary Wyman
By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Jan. 30, 2017, at 10:57 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of Holy Communion will be held during Sunday morning worship, February 5, at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, UCC. Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the Gospel of Matthew in a sermon entitled “Restoring Beauty.” Fellowship and refreshments follow the 9:30 am worship service downstairs in the vestry of the “Main Street Church.” As always, all are welcome to join in worship and sacrament. www.tcpoc.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Protests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration orderProtests erupt at Maine airports over Trump immigration order
  2. Protests against Trump immigration order erupt across Maine
  3. Five killed in shooting spree in Quebec City mosque
  4. Hundreds gather outside TD Bank to protest Trump’s pipeline orderHundreds gather outside TD Bank to protest Trump’s pipeline order
  5. Maine clergy, lay leaders learn how to plan for an active shooter in churchesMaine clergy, lay leaders learn how to plan for an active shooter in churches