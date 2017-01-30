Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of Holy Communion will be held during Sunday morning worship, February 5, at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, UCC. Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the Gospel of Matthew in a sermon entitled “Restoring Beauty.” Fellowship and refreshments follow the 9:30 am worship service downstairs in the vestry of the “Main Street Church.” As always, all are welcome to join in worship and sacrament. www.tcpoc.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →