Service on May 28 at Veteran’s Memorial on Bucksport waterfront

BUCKSPORT, Maine — The Bucksport United Methodist Church will host a public Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Veteran’s Memorial on the waterfront.

All branches of the military will be remembered during the service and wreathes will be laid at the memorial in memory and honor of all those who have served.

Attendees are asked to park in the public parking lots on Franklin Street. Bus transportation will be available to and from the memorial. Parking for handicapped will be reserved at the site.

In case of inclement weather, the memorial service will be held at the church on Franklin Street. There will be a luncheon reception.

For information, contact the church office at 469-3622 or check the church’s Facebook page.

