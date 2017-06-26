Sunday, July 2, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org
A service of Holy Communion will be held during Sunday morning worship, July 2, at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, UCC. Rev. Tim Hall will preach on Matthew’s Gospel in a Sermon entitled “Holy Welcome.” The Castine Brass Quintet will join worship as our special musical guests. Fellowship and refreshments follow the 9:30 am worship service downstairs in the vestry of the “Main Street Church.” As always, all are welcome to join in worship and sacrament. www.tcpoc.org
