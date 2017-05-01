Sunday, May 7, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org
A service of Holy Communion will be held during Sunday morning worship, May 7, at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, UCC. Guest worship leader, Rev. Linda Smith will preach on John in a sermon entitled “The Dirty Work of Being a Shepherd.” Fellowship and refreshments follow the 9:30 am worship service downstairs in the vestry of the “Main Street Church.” As always, all are welcome to join in worship and sacrament. www.tcpoc.org
