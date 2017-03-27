Community

Service of Holy Communion

By Amy Stewart, Pastor and Teacher
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted March 27, 2017, at 12:19 p.m.

Sunday, April 2, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of Holy Communion will be held during Sunday morning worship, April 2nd, at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, UCC. Rev. Bobby Vagt will be our guest worship leader and will preach on Luke in a sermon entitled “Has anyone seen Lazarus lately?”. Fellowship and refreshments follow the 9:30 am worship service downstairs in the vestry of the “Main Street Church.” As always, all are welcome to join in worship and sacrament. www.tcpoc.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. This Brewer factory makes expensive, high-demand leatherwareThis Brewer factory makes expensive, high-demand leatherware
  2. Speed limit to drop on span of I-295 on MondaySpeed limit to drop on span of I-295 on Monday
  3. Teen hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in WaldoboroTeen hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Waldoboro
  4. Car crash knocks out power to 1,430 in Bangor
  5. Lawmakers have lots of ideas for spending proceeds from taxing pot salesLawmakers have lots of ideas for spending proceeds from taxing pot sales

Top Stories

Similar Articles