Sunday, April 2, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org
A service of Holy Communion will be held during Sunday morning worship, April 2nd, at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, UCC. Rev. Bobby Vagt will be our guest worship leader and will preach on Luke in a sermon entitled “Has anyone seen Lazarus lately?”. Fellowship and refreshments follow the 9:30 am worship service downstairs in the vestry of the “Main Street Church.” As always, all are welcome to join in worship and sacrament. www.tcpoc.org
