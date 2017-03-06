Sunday, March 12, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine For more information: 207-326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of Holy Communion will be held during Sunday morning worship, March 12, at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, UCC. Rev. Bobby Vagt will be our guest worship leader and will preach on the Gospel of John in a sermon entitled “From Darkness to the Light.” Fellowship and refreshments follow the 9:30 am worship service downstairs in the vestry of the “Main Street Church.” As always, all are welcome to join in worship and sacrament. www.tcpoc.org

