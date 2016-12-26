Community

Service of Holy Communion

By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of Holy Communion will be held during Sunday morning worship, January 1, at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, UCC. Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the Gospel of Matthew in a sermon entitled “Running from Terror.” Fellowship and refreshments follow the 9:30 am worship service downstairs in the vestry of the “Main Street Church.” As always, all are welcome to join in worship and sacrament. www.tcpoc.org

