Community

Service of Holy Communion

Rosemary Wyman
By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Nov. 28, 2016, at 10:46 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

A service of Holy Communion will be held during Sunday morning worship, December 4, at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, UCC. Rev. Tim Hall will preach on the season of Advent in a sermon entitled “Vision of Peace.” Fellowship and refreshments follow the 9:30 am worship service downstairs in the vestry of the “Main Street Church.” As always, all are welcome to join in worship and sacrament. www.tcpoc.org

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Remembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermathRemembering the sugar beet fiasco in Aroostook County and its aftermath
  2. Casco suspect is shot, killed in shootout with police
  3. Teens injured after pickup slides off snow-covered road in The CountyTeens injured after pickup slides off snow-covered road in The County
  4. Rain to fall across most of the state Tuesday, with snow in The CountyRain to fall across most of the state Tuesday, with snow in The County
  5. State troopers investigate suspicious death in WestbrookState troopers investigate suspicious death in Westbrook