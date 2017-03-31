Service Academy Night, Free Workshop for Prospective Students of Service Academies, to be Held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine— Maine Maritime Academy, in cooperation with Maine’s congressional delegation, will host an informational workshop for prospective students and their parents to learn about admission to Federal service academies on Wednesday, April 12 in Bangor. The Service Academy Night, offered free of charge and open to the public, will be presented at the Hilton Garden Inn, 250 Haskell Road in Bangor, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

According to Kelly Gualtieri, Director of Admissions at Maine Maritime Academy, the workshop is designed to encourage personal consultation with representatives of various post-secondary institutions that offer structured leadership environments or opportunity for U.S. military service. High school students who are interested in disciplined training environments or unique opportunities for personal growth are encouraged to attend the workshop.

Service Academy Night will consist of multiple informative sessions on Federal military academies and the associated nomination process; military Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) opportunities available at various types of colleges and universities; private military college options; and an overview of public maritime colleges. College program personnel and representatives from Maine’s Congressional delegation will be on hand to answer questions.

Maine Maritime Academy, a public college founded in 1941, enrolls more than 950 students from 35 states and several foreign countries. Internationally respected for its uniformed Regiment of Midshipmen, a student-run leadership training model, the college offers a traditional collegiate lifestyle and uniformed training options for its students. Military service obligation is voluntary. The college awards A.S., B.S., and M.S. degrees. Fields of study include: Marine Transportation Operations, Vessel Operations and Technology, Small Vessel Operations, Marine Systems Engineering, Marine Engineering Operations and Technology, Power Engineering Operations and Technology, Small Craft Design, Small Craft Systems, Marine Biology, Marine Science, International Business and Logistics, and Interdisciplinary Studies. To learn more about Maine Maritime Academy, visit mainemaritime.edu.

For further information or to register for the free workshop, call 1-800-464-6565 or contact admissions@mma.edu. Walk-ins are welcome.

