September ART Walk Bar Harbor

By Bar Harbor ART
Posted March 29, 2017, at 12:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: ART Walk Bar Harbor, Venues all over Downtown Bar Harbor, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-9428; artwalkbarharbor.com

September 1st Art Walk is a fashion event  “Dress Up Night – Art is Fashion” downtown Bar Harbor 6 – 9 p.m.  Don your best dress or costume along with the gallery and shop owners.  Help to create this town wide “live art showcase” in the streets and galleries.  Art Walk committee members will be strolling the streets looking for the best “Dress Up” gift certificate prize winners!   Pick up your walking map at the Chamber of Commerce visitor centers, most lodging establishments, all participating venues or download at www.artwalkbarharbor.com…but remember, be a part of the “Arts” and “don your fancy best”! Follow the ART Walk flags.

