Senator Collins Visits Brewer Organization that Assists Individuals Recovering from Addiction and Their Families

BREWER, Maine – U.S. Sen. Susan Collins visited Bangor Area Recovery Network (BARN) in Brewer on Friday, March 24 to tour the facility and meet with BARN leadership. BARN is a volunteer-led organization founded in 2008 that provides support to individuals recovering from addiction as well as their families.

“The heroin and opioid abuse epidemic is tragically fueling a record number of overdose deaths and is taking a devastating toll on families and communities in Maine and across the country,” said Sen. Collins. “It was a pleasure to meet with members of BARN’s leadership today to learn more about their efforts to help individuals break the cycle of addiction. Organizations like BARN are on the frontlines of this crisis, and their work brings hope, recovery, and healing to those struggling with substance abuse.”

Each month, BARN hosts between 110 and 125 recovery meetings and receives approximately 6,000 visits. BARN also operates the Holyoke Haven, which provides sober housing for up to nine women, and recently initiated a Recovery Coach Pilot Program at the Penobscot County Jail.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →