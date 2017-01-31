Senator Angus King Discusses $10 Million Impact of ACA Appeal at Penobscot Valley Hospital

Penobscot Valley Hospital hosted Senator Angus King on Friday, January 27 as the Board and Administration discussed how the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) could impact small rural hospitals.

For PVH specifically, the impact of ACA repeal could mean more than $10 million in losses over the next ten years through loss of coverage for patients on the health insurance exchange and potential loss of 340b Drug Pricing Program discounts on covered outpatient drugs.

PVH Impact 1 Year 10 Years

Loss of Health Insurance Exchange Coverage (813,000) (8,130,000)

Loss of 340b Program (265,000) (2,650,000)

Total Estimated Impact at PVH $ (1,078,000)$ (10,780,000)

In the meeting, Senator King stated, “I don’t pretend to have the answer. I just think we need to understand the real-world consequences for you and then figure out how to improve it in such a way that we don’t harm your financials.”

Additionally, the state of Maine proposed Biennial Budget for 2018 and 2019 would lead to another $1 million in losses from:

• the Critical Access Hospital rate cut going from 109% to 101%,

• eligibility cuts eliminating Medicaid coverage for 19 and 20 year olds

• eligibility cuts eliminating Medicaid coverage for parents with incomes between 40-100% of the federal poverty level, and

• hospital service fees allowing municipalities to impose service fees.

Changes to the state sales tax may also have an impact on hospitals, although that has not yet been estimated below.

PVH Impact SFY 2018 SFY 2019

Critical Access Hospital Rate Cut (218,939) (218,939)

Eligibility Cut I (25,930) (51,861)

Eligibility Cut II – (260,291)

Hospital Service Fees (91,966) (91,966)

Sales Tax Unknown Unknown

Total Estimated Impact at PVH $ (336,835) $ (623,057)

The negative financial impact from both state and federal proposed cuts would cost PVH nearly $3 million over the next two years alone. Many hospitals across the state are already operating on a thin 1% margin, and PVH has suffered losses for the last five years. Any cuts to hospital reimbursements would likely lead to elimination of healthcare services and job losses.

PVH officials stand with the Maine Hospital Association in agreement that there should be no repeal unless there is adequate and simultaneous replacement of the ACA.

Hospitals have already absorbed significant pain from Congress. Recent changes to the Hospital Outpatient Department reimbursement and the never-ending Sequestration cuts have been detrimental to the hospital sector.

Aside from the school systems in the Lincoln Lakes Region, Penobscot Valley Hospital is the largest employer in the area with an average of 219 employees in 2015. PVH has an economic impact of $47 million per year through direct and indirect expenses. The Lincoln Lakes Region relies on the hospital for future viability of the economically distressed region.

Overall, the residents in the primary service area of Penobscot Valley Hospital possess less than desirable socioeconomic indicators. The area suffers from high unemployment rates, very low per capita incomes, and a much higher percentage of the population on publicly funded health insurance.

2015 American Community Survey Data

PVH Primary Service Area Maine USA

Unemployment Rate 10.7% 6.8% 8.3%

Income Per Capita $20,676 $27,655 $28,930

Uninsured Population 12% 10% 13%

Public Health Insurance 52% 38% 32%

With all of the external deterrents and economic hardships in the Lincoln Lakes Region, PVH continues to strive to improve the health of our residents and carry out its mission:

To be our community’s first choice in healthcare, known for a culture of compassion, quality and safety. To be an excellent community partner, working together every day to improve the health and well-being of those we serve.

To meet this mission, Penobscot Valley Hospital, and other hospitals across our nation, must be absolved from these devastating federal and state cuts so that they may focus efforts on the health and wellness of local communities.

PVH offered Senator King suggestions for improvements to the ACA which included:

• allowing for the expansion of Medicaid,

• improving access to healthcare in rural environments,

• expanding affordable health insurance coverage, and

• eliminating the financial burden of high-deductible health plans.

“I want to ensure that every person in Maine, regardless of whether they live in Bangor or Augusta or Lincoln, has convenient access to quality health care. The Affordable Care Act has helped accomplish that, and rather than repeal it and risk serious harm to people and their communities, Congress should work together, in a bipartisan fashion, to make meaningful improvements to the law,” Senator King said.

The Board and Administration at Penobscot Valley Hospital remain committed to providing appropriate healthcare services to the Lincoln Lakes Region and they look forward to future conversations with Senator King and other Congressional delegates to improve healthcare across our country.

Penobscot Valley Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital serving people in the greater Lincoln Lakes Region providing a wide array of high-quality services including acute care, skilled care, emergency care, imaging services, laboratory services, primary care, surgical services, rehabilitation and speech therapy, and specialty care provided through partnerships with local healthcare facilities. PVH employs over 200 people in gainful employment and is estimated to have an annual economic output of just under $50 million, primarily reinvested back into the local economy. In 2016, PVH was recognized with the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health’s Excellence in Quality Award. Learn more at pvhme.org or Facebook.com/PVHME.

