Sen. George Mitchell Talk at the Jesup

Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Join Senator George Mitchell at the Jesup Memorial Library on Monday, August 7 at 7 p.m. for a wide-ranging talk and book signing. Sen. Mitchell recently joined the Jesup as chairman of the honorary committee for The Next Chapter, an expansion and renovation project that will enable the Jesup to continue and expand its role as a community center and vital resource for information and resources on Mount Desert Island.
Sen. Mitchell’s two most recent books, “The Negotiator: A Memoir” and “A Path to Peace: A Brief History of Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations and a Way Forward in the Middle East” will be available for purchase that night courtesy of Sherman’s books, with part of the proceeds donated to the Jesup.
“The Negotiator” features stories from Sen. Mitchell about growing up in Maine, his years in the Senate, working to bring peace to Northern Ireland and the Middle East and what he’s learned about the art of negotiation during every stage of his life. In “A Path to Peace,” Sen. Mitchell offers his insider account of how the Israelis and the Palestinians have progressed (and regressed) in their negotiations through the years and outlines the specific concessions each side must make to finally achieve lasting peace.
A Maine native who graduated from Bowdoin College and has a home on MDI, Sen. Mitchell has earned many awards and honors for his work in the United States and across the globe, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor given by the U.S. government. Sen. Mitchell served as a senator from Maine for fifteen years, spending six as the Senate Majority Leader; he was voted “the most respected member” of the Senate for six consecutive years. After retiring from the Congress, he was appointed special advisor to the president of the United States and the secretary of state for economic initiatives in Ireland.
Doors to this event open at 6:15 p.m. Seating is limited and is on a first come, first served basis and limited to 150 people.
For more information contact Melinda Rice at the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.
