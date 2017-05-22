Friday, May 26, 2017 4:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: College of the Atlantic - McCormick Lecture Hall, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/17567/view/event
Dr. Jon Woodruff is a sedimentologist who focuses on coastal, estuarine and fluvial processes. In particular, he studies mechanisms of sediment transport during extreme flooding, as well as how these high-magnitude, low-frequency events are recorded within the geologic record. His recent projects include assessing relationships between climate and tropical cyclone activity using storm-overwash reconstructions from the Western North Atlantic, flooding impacts by extreme precipitation within floodplain settings, and tsunami and typhoon reconstructions from southern Japan. He received his Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Joint Program (MIT/WHOI) in Geology and Geophysics, his M.S. in Applied Ocean Physics and Engineering (also in the MIT/WHOI Joint Program), and his B.S. in Civil and Environmental Engineering at Tufts University.
The Seminar in Climate Change Speaker Series aims to create positive discussion and planning for climate change by fostering common discourse across disciplines and breaking down barriers to understanding. The talks include experts from the fields of earth science, food systems, history, public policy, anthropology and energy. Each presentation is free and open to the public and includes a question-and-answer period.
The Speaker Series runs parallel to the Seminar in Climate Change, taught by College of the Atlantic Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Chair of Earth Systems and Geosciences Dr. Sarah Hall. In this course, students learn about Earth’s climate variations over the past ~70 million years. Through close reading of scientific literature and study of the scientific methods used to identify climate fluctuations, students learn to follow and critically evaluate discussions around modern climate change and projected climate change scenarios.
See the entire Speaker Series schedule and learn more about Dr. Hall at coa.edu/shall/Geoscience/, and check the COA calendar for all upcoming events.
