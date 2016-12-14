‘Selma: The Bridge to the Ballot’ to be presented as free screening for MLK Day

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, Maine

ROCKLAND, Maine — “Selma: The Bridge to the Ballot” will be presented as a free community screening in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St.

The film tells the story of a courageous group of students and teachers who, along with other activists, fought a nonviolent battle to win voting rights for African Americans in the South.

On March 7, 1965, 600 civil rights activists left Selma, Ala., on foot, marching for dignity and equality. Standing in their way was a century of Jim Crow, a resistant and segregationist state, and a federal government slow to fully embrace equality. Eighteen days, 54 miles, one police attack, 1,900 National Guard troops, 2,000 U.S. Army soldiers and countless stories later, they arrived in Montgomery. By organizing and marching bravely in the face of intimidation, violence, arrest and even murder, these change-makers achieved one of the most significant victories of the civil rights era.

Appropriate for ages 12 and up. Running time: 40 min. Free admission. For information, visit www.rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070. Email: info@rocklandstrand.com.

