Self Care and Wellness: Without Practice your Health is at Risk

Friday, June 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

Does your passion for supporting clients cause you fatigue, anxiety or depression? Would you like to make the shift to joyful, easeful, dynamic and feeling fully alive? In this workshop you will learn how oppression impacts your body, steals your thunder and discourages you from believing in the power of individual and collective change. Walk away from the training with a new paradigm and framework that integrates tools that support you to thrive and build on your strength and resiliency. The day will blow your mind as you understand your own body’s relationship to oppression, and we will engage you in an experience that refreshes and revitalizes your belief that at the heart of social change lives love, compassion, kindness, spirit and your beauty-filled unique and powerful self.

Shannyn Vicente, LCSW

